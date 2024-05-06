ATLANTIC
    • Emergency alert test scheduled Wednesday for all three Maritime provinces

    A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system in Montreal, Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A smartphone and a television receive visual and audio alerts to test Alert Ready, a national public alert system in Montreal, Monday, May 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Maritime residents may receive an alert on their smartphones, radios and TVs Wednesday as part of a test for Canada's national public alerting system.

    Compatible LTE-connected wireless devices will vibrate and the alert sound will play during the test. An accompanying text in both English and French will also state that it is a test and no action is required.

    According to Alert Ready's testing schedule online, the test will be done at 12:55 p.m. in Prince Edward Island, 1:55 p.m. in Nova Scotia and 2:55 p.m. in New Brunswick.

    For the first time ever, some provinces agreed to participate in a multi-jurisdictional test that will be sent by the federal government, including New Brunswick.

    Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will send their alerts as usual.

    A news release from the Government of New Brunswick says residents living along the Quebec border may receive more than one message due to the location of the cell towers.

    So far this year, Nova Scotia has sent five emergency alerts, while New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have not sent any.

    Alert Ready was designed to deliver critical and potentially life-saving alerts to Canadians.

    Alerts are broadcast for several different reasons, including fire, hazardous and environmental threats, a civil emergency, an Amber Alert for missing children, and natural disasters such as a tornado, earthquake, flash flooding or a hurricane.

