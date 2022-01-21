Emergency crews bring man to shore after hours on frozen Dartmouth lake

A man is being assessed for hypothermia in hospital after hours on a frozen Dartmouth lake.

Around 3:30 a.m., Halifax police and fire were called to Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S. after reports of a man on the ice dressed in only a t-shirt, shorts, and no shoes.

With the wind chill, it felt like -23 at the time.

By 6 a.m., emergency officials were able to get the man to shore and care from EHS.

The scene has since been cleared.