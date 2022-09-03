Emergency crews on scene of multi-vehicle collision in Bedford involving burning vehicle

Emergency crews are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Bedford, N.S., involving a vehicle "engulfed in flames."

Halifax Regional police, along with paramedics and firefighters, received a report of a three-vehicle collision with a vehicle on fire in the 100 block of Dartmouth Road at 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

In an updated news release just after 1 p.m., police said the fire had been extinguished. The occupants of all three vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to HRP.

Dartmouth Road is closed to vehicle traffic in both directions. Police did not say when it is expected to reopen.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing.