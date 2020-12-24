HALIFAX -- Forecasters are calling for a wet and windy Christmas Day across the Maritimes, with the kind of wind that could lead to power outages.

In the sheltered wharf at Fisherman’s Cove, the boats sit calmly at their berth.

Further out at the mouth of Halifax Harbour, conditions are rougher and windier.

A Christmas Day storm is expected to rile up the surf even more.

“When the storm comes across the province, we’ll be monitoring it, the intensity and severity, and any changes, for example, excessive power outages,” says Roy Hollett, Halifax Fire deputy chief.

Western Nova Scotia should get the heaviest winds, rain and potentially record-setting high temperatures are in store for the rest of the province.

Parts of New Brunswick could see snow.

The timing brings back memories of the Boxing Day storm of 2017, that downed power poles and ripped shingles and siding from houses around the Maritimes.

A repeat of that weather event is not expected this year, but emergency responders say they will be on stand-by.

“If there’s a need to do a skeleton crew of a stand-up of the emergency operations centre, or a partial activation, there will be a discussion with myself and the Chief Administrative Officer of Halifax,” says Hollett.

That includes power outages, which N.S. Power says they are ready for.

“We’re watching the weather very closely,” says Matt Drover, director of regional operations for Nova Scotia Power. “If there are any outages, most likely it will be due to wind impacting trees.”

In anticipation of the high winds, Bay Ferries have cancelled their crossings between Digby and Saint John for both Friday and Saturday.

Fisherman’s Cove resident Allan Henneberry is finishing stringing the last of the 4,000 lights on his infamous lobster trap Christmas tree, a ten year tradition that has withstood many storms.

“I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve created a monster,” laughs Henneberry. “I have to keep doing it, even though we’ve seen some pretty nasty storms.”

Henneberry says he’s confident his lobster trap tree will remain standing, after this Christmas storm and whatever comes with it.