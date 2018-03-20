

CTV Atlantic





LifeFlight was called to help rescue a woman stranded on isolated rocks along Nova Scotia's Bay of Fundy coast on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called around noon to help the woman injured on the beach near Victoria Harbour.

Police say the woman required rescue and she was saved by a LifeFlight helicopter. She was transported to Valley Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax also assisted with the rescue.