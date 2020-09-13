HALIFAX -- Emergency crews are currently searching the waters near the Belleisle Bay Ferry in Long Point, N.B. after a vehicle is reported to have driven off the ferry early Sunday morning.

According to Hampton Fire & Rescue, a vehicle did drive off the end of the ferry around 2 a.m. They were unable to confirm how many occupants were in the vehicle.

RCMP, along with the Department of Transportation, Hampton Fire & Rescue, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are currently on the scene as they wait for a dive team to arrive.

Emergency response teams are on site at Long Point, after a truck went off the ferry around 2 a.m. this morning. RCMP say it's believed there were two people in the vehicle when it went into the water. The RCMP underwater recovery team is now on its way to the scene @CTVAtlantic. pic.twitter.com/slEpih1QEJ — Laura Lyall (@LauraLyallCTV) September 13, 2020

This is a developing story. More information to come.