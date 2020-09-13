Advertisement
Emergency crews search waters near Belleisle Bay Ferry in N.B. after reports of vehicle driving off
According to Hampton Fire & Rescue, a vehicle did drive off the end of the ferry around 2 a.m. They were unable to confirm how many occupants were in the vehicle.
HALIFAX -- Emergency crews are currently searching the waters near the Belleisle Bay Ferry in Long Point, N.B. after a vehicle is reported to have driven off the ferry early Sunday morning.
RCMP, along with the Department of Transportation, Hampton Fire & Rescue, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre are currently on the scene as they wait for a dive team to arrive.
This is a developing story. More information to come.