Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says

The emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre is seen in Halifax on Nov. 9, 2022. The emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre is seen in Halifax on Nov. 9, 2022.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways

The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island