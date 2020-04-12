FREDERICTON -- Emergency officials in New Brunswick are advising residents to be vigilant this week because some waterways could reach or slightly exceed the flood stage.

River Watch says it is also closely watching for ice movement in the upper Saint John River basin, which would increase the risk of ice jams.

Officials say two ice jams currently have the potential to cause a rapid increase of water levels in affected areas -- one near Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska on the Saint John River; and the other at Kilburn, which moved from lower Perth.

They also warn that Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting between 20 and 40 millimetres of rain, possibly higher near the Fundy coasts, and very mild temperatures starting Monday and into Tuesday.

River Watch says Fredericton is forecast to hit its flood stage of 6.5 metres on Wednesday, while Gagetown is expected to exceed its flood stage of 4.0 metres on Thursday and Saint Hilaire will likely also hit flood stage.

People are advised to keep watercraft off rivers, avoid the banks of waterways and have a plan to evacuate and be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2020.