Employee charged with theft after thousands in lottery tickets cashed out: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP has laid charges in a case involving stolen lottery tickets in Brighton.

On Sept. 21, police say they received a complaint about an employee of a local store in the community cashing out lottery tickets without paying for them.

An investigation showed the cost of the unpaid tickets and the winnings paid out to the employee was over $50,000.

Katherine Foote, 30, of Marshalltown, has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Foote will appear in Digby Provincial Court on Dec. 20, 2021.