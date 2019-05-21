Featured
Employee facing charges after man badly injured in fight outside Halifax bar
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an altercation outside Reflections Cabaret that left one man seriously injured.
An employee of a Halifax nightclub is facing charges after a man was seriously injured during an altercation outside the bar.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person outside Reflections Cabaret on Salter Street around 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Police say a staff member got into a fight with a 23-year-old man, who was allegedly struck and knocked to the ground during the altercation.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.
Chris Allen Sampson is facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of recognizance. The 31-year-old Halifax man is due in court Tuesday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.