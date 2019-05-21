

CTV Atlantic





An employee of a Halifax nightclub is facing charges after a man was seriously injured during an altercation outside the bar.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person outside Reflections Cabaret on Salter Street around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police say a staff member got into a fight with a 23-year-old man, who was allegedly struck and knocked to the ground during the altercation.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Chris Allen Sampson is facing charges of aggravated assault and breach of recognizance. The 31-year-old Halifax man is due in court Tuesday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they’re asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.