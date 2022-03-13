End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday

New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.

"Not everybody will be ready to see restrictions lifted on March 14, we will all have to adapt to this new environment at our own pace," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs last month.

The province already removed its proof of vaccination policy on Feb. 28.

With New Brunswick’s March Break over, the province’s schools will re-open Monday. Masking will not be mandatory and families and staff will no longer need to report any COVID-19 case to the school or childcare facility.

"There should've been a more gradual approach to lifting the restrictions and the very last thing that should've been done is to remove the requirement for masking in public spaces indoors, and of course the requirement for isolation when sick," said New Brunswick Green Party leader David Coon.

Hospitals in the province will remain at the red level, with a ban on visitors still in effect.

Any designated support person who enters a hospital will be screened at the door, along with mandatory masking still in place.

New Brunswick universities will continue to keep their COVID-19 policies in effect.

Business operators have been told they may continue with their own masking protocols.

Nova Scotia is set to remove any remaining part of its COVID-19 mandate a week from Monday, and Prince Edward Island is aiming for April. 7.