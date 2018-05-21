

CTV Atlantic





One of the four Amur tiger cubs born earlier this month at Moncton's Magnetic Hill Zoo has died.

The Zoo posted to its Facebook page Monday, saying that the smallest of the four tiger cubs born at the zoo on May 11, had passed away at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 20.

The cubs' mother Anya and the zoo's veterinarian team had been trying to help her survive over the past week.

According to the zoo's Facebook post, survival rates for Amur tigers in the wild and under human care are about 1 in 3.

The zoo says the remaining three tiger cubs show no signs of complications and continue to thrive.

It's the second litter for the Magnetic Hill zoo tigers. In 2016, Anya had three cubs.

Like their first litter, the cubs will be sent to a new home once they're old enough to be separated from their mother.

The cubs and their mother Anya will remain off exhibit for several weeks as they bond together and get through the difficult stages of early development.

Wild populations of Amur tigers are declining because of poaching, habitat and the overhunting of their prey. Currently there are less than 400 tigers believed to exist in the forest of Russia.