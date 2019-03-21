

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old Enfield man has been charged with attempted murder, following an assault in Oakfield, N.S., last week.

RCMP say the accused arrived at a home and assaulted a 40-year-old man with a tool case.

The victim suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital. Two women were inside the home, including a 50-year-old woman who tried to intervene and was also assaulted. Police say she did not sustain any injuries and the other woman called police.

Dave John Simms is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault with a weapon.

He's scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on April 26. The investigation is ongoing.