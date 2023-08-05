English language class brings Ukrainians together

With a handful of different activities set up and a room filled with potluck dishes, around 200 people gathered at the Rotary Pavillion in Dieppe on Friday night.

While the evening saw guests of all ages, they were all connected through the CCNB Language Learning Centre’s BLUE Program, an English learning class specifically for Ukrainians.

Language Training Coordinator, Nataliia Haidash says that BLUE stands for Blended Language training for Ukrainians in English. It was launched last August with the support of Working N.B.

“It was a game changer for our students who couldn’t access other language programs because there was a long wait list and the ultimate goal of the program is to help them learn English so they can use it in their professional field,” said Haidash.

“So far, from August last year, we have served 370 people and from then 210 are currently enrolled. It’s been very impressive growth. So we started firstly with just three classes and one instructor and now we have 21 classes, we have eight instructors, two admins and we would be really happy to have more,” she added.

She says that BLUE serves clients all over the province.

However, since classes run online, the goal of Friday night’s BLUE Blast was to give everyone a chance to gather in person.

The festivities saw games like a water balloon towel toss, headbands, and a station to create personalized keychains.

Current students, their families, and instructors were all invited.

“We felt like this kind of activities would be able to help them to boost their team work, to bring more fun to the program because it’s really really hard when you’re an adult and you start learning English and you also need to work and take care of your family and we know that they struggle, so we wanted to make something really really fun and to unite everyone,” said Haidash.

She adds that she hopes it gives students motivation and boost morale and team collaboration.

“We do surveys among our students regularly and during our last survey I think it was close to 100 per cent of the students who replied that it improved their language knowledge and it helped to boost their confidence in their professional field, so I think it’s been really really successful,” she said.

BLUE is free for Ukrainians and people interested in signing up have to contact their local Working N.B. office.

