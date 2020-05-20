DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- As things begin to open, new ideas are being floated to make sure everybody has enough space.

Where bars and restaurants are concerned, that could mean expanding outside onto sidewalks and streets, which could result in some streets being closed.

Tim Rissesco isn't trying to throw a block party, but he is looking to create more room to move in downtown Dartmouth.

"We wrote to council and asked them to be flexible this summer with street closures," said Rissesco, the executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission.

He says a street closure might help in keeping people apart, while bringing people to the area.

"With the new business models related to surviving in this COVID-19 time, shops are relying more and more on curbside pickup, and takeout, so we have to balance the needs of some of our businesses to allow for cars to pull up near the businesses to get their take-out meals or curbside pickup," Rissesco said.

Audrey Flanders owns a flower shop on Portland Street and is relying on curbside pickup to stay open.

"A lot of times people can't get right in front of the store anyways, there are cars parked," Flanders said. "What would be exciting for me would be seeing people walking on streets that aren't just all about traffic."

A street closure may help people avoid other obstacles, other than people.

While most people have been following the rules and keeping the required physical distance, it might be more challenging when more people start leaving their home.

Paul MacKinnon of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission has no doubt people will soon be back on Argyle Street.

"The challenge is how do we create more space for both pedestrians as they return to the downtown as well as the customers of these restaurants," MacKinnon said.

Portions of Argyle Street have been 'pedestrian only' before, but usually one weekend at a time.

"You don't want to create space where people will just flock to it, that's why you need more of them and the more the better," MacKinnon said. MacKinnon said closing a street might also hurt business, so the idea has to be explored carefully.

Shutting down streets isn't the only options being looked at in Maritime cities.

In Fredericton, about 60 bistro-style and picnic tables will placed around the New Brunswick capital to encourage 'open-air dining' and taking a bit of pressure off eateries that won't have as much room.