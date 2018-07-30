

A North Atlantic right whale has become entangled with fishing gear in the Bay of Fundy.

Earlier Monday morning, Fisheries and Oceans Canada received a report of an entangled whale 22 nautical miles east of Grand Manan, N.B.

“At this time, representatives from the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station are standing by and tracking the whale,” the Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in a news release.

The Campobello Whale Rescue Team was unable to respond and assess the whale’s condition because of “an issue” with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions, DFO said.

The forecast shows continued poor weather conditions for the next two days, which could hamper the search. In the meantime, DFO says it will continue to monitor the situation with aerial surveillance work in conjunction with rescue teams to find the whale and assess its condition.