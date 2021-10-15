Equipment, body armour stolen from Sherrif’s vehicle in Dartmouth: Police

Police are investigating after equipment and body armour belonging to an employee of the Nova Scotia's Sheriff's Service was stolen from a vehicle in Dartmouth this week. Police are investigating after equipment and body armour belonging to an employee of the Nova Scotia's Sheriff's Service was stolen from a vehicle in Dartmouth this week.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. land borders to reopen to vaccinated travellers Nov. 8

A White House official says the U.S. will announce today that it will reopen its land borders to vaccinated non-essential visitors on Nov. 8. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a policy not yet made public, says travellers will need to show proof of vaccination to Customs and Border Protection officials upon request.

Vehicles move across the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP / Paul Sancya)

U.K. lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents has died

British Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a routine meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England, an attack that united the U.K.'s fractious politicians in shock and sorrow. A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island