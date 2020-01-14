SYDNEY -- The emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital went into lockdown for several hours Tuesday night following an incident in the city.

The incident resulted in a person being brought to hospital for treatment around 7 o'clock. The emergency room remained open, but there was a heavy police presence and access was restricted until 9:45 p.m. when the lock down was lifted.

There was no imminent threat to patients or staff. The hospital did issue a Code Silver, meaning there's a person with a weapon, but the health authority says that alert was called in error and wasn't needed.

There is no word on what the incident outside of the hospital was or what the person was being treated for.

CTV News has reached out to Cape Breton Regional Police for comment.