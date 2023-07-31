Eskasoni man, 37, arrested following dangerous driving incident

A 37-year-old man has been charged after a dangerous driving incident in Eskasoni, police say.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a possible impaired driver driving a side-by-side near 74 Street in Eskasoni. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on July 25 at approximately 5:50 p.m.

Police say the driver refused to stop, struck an RCMP police vehicle, and fled the scene.

An hour later, RCMP says officers located the side-by-side on a trail in Eskasoni. The driver was slumped over the steering wheel asleep, police say. Officers safely arrested the driver and observed that he was displaying signs of impairment. He was transported to the Eskasoni Detachment where he provided samples of breath that were more than three times the legal limit.

Stephen Ryan Francis, 37, of Eskasoni, has been charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation of a conveyance, impaired operation equal to, or over, 80mg per cent, flight from police and driving while prohibited.

Francis has been remanded into custody and will appear in Sydney provincial court Monday.

