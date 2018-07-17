

CTV Atlantic





A 35-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., has been charged after he allegedly set fire to a home while two people were inside.

The RCMP and firefighters responded to the home on Noel R Street in Eskasoni shortly after midnight Monday.

Police say the two homeowners were still inside when the fire started but they managed to escape and call 911.

There was minimal structural damage to the home but there was significant smoke damage and a strong smell of gasoline.

Police allege the fire had been set by a third person who also lives in the home.

Noel Richard Denny has been charged with arson with disregard for human life. He is due to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.