A 24-year-old Eskasoni, N.S. man is facing 14 charges, including second-degree murder, following a fatal single vehicle collision that happened early Thursday morning in Eskasoni.

Shortly after 1 a.m., on Nov. 26, RCMP received a report of an impaired driver on 74th St. in Eskasoni.

While police were en-route, they received a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 216. Police say the vehicle matched the description of the vehicle of the reported impaired driver.

Emergency crews attended the scene and found the vehicle in the ditch, and a severed utility pole with lines down.

A 24-year-old woman from Eskasoni was found near the rear of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the woman's name.

The adult male driver, as well as a male and female passenger, suffered serious injuries and were transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver, 24-year-old MacKenzie Daniel Poulette of Eskasoni remains in custody and faces the following charges.

Second Degree Murder

Criminal Negligence Causing Death

Two counts of Criminal Negligence Causing Bodily Harm

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Operation of Conveyance While Over 80mg% causing Death

Two counts of Operation of Conveyance While Over 80mg% causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation

Two counts of Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation Causing Death

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Police say the investigation is ongoing.