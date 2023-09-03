Eskasoni RCMP charge man in armed robbery
The Eskasoni RCMP has charged a man in connection to an armed robbery in Eskasoni on Friday.
In a Sunday news release, police say officers responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Castle Bay Road at around 12:35 p.m.
According to police, a man has entered the gas station armed with a knife, and stole cash from the till before running away. No one was injured during the incident.
Around 45 minutes later, police say they located the suspect and attempted to arrest him, but he got away.
RCMP say officers then chased and caught the man after he tripped and fell.
Police say an officer hit the suspect in the ensuing struggle ensued during the arrest.
The man was treated for minor injuries as a result and released by EHS.
But during the booking-in process at the Eskasoni detachment, police say the man then assaulted an officer. The officer was uninjured.
Charles Marshall, 20, was kept in custody for the night and has been charged with:
- robbery
- disguise with intent
- assaulting a peace officer
- resisting arrest
- breach of probation (two counts)
Police say Marshall remains behind bars, and will appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at YVR Sunday afternoon.
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
'All hell was breaking loose': Rival Eritrean groups clash in northeast Calgary Saturday night
A violent clash between two groups shut down traffic in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood Saturday evening.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that defence minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced this week with Rustem Umerov, a Crimean Tatar lawmaker.
Antarctica's ice shelves are thinner than we thought. Here's what that means for sea levels
New research has found that previous studies on the Antarctic ice shelves may have overestimated their thickness, an important factor for scientists to determine how fast sea levels could rise.
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
RCMP search for suspect after 2 injured in P.E.I. sword attack
Police say two people were attacked by a man with a sword on a beach at Seacow Pond in P.E.I., Friday night.
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its lawsuit against DeSantis to free speech claim
Disney wants to narrow the scope of its federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis to just a free speech claim that the Florida governor retaliated against the company because of its public opposition to a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades.
Toronto
-
The Canadian International Air Show has roared over the city this weekend. Here’s why some Torontonians aren’t happy about it
While the Air Show might be a time-honoured tradition in Toronto, some have grown fed up with the noise produced by the aircraft.Here’s how Torontonians are reacting to the noise.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
'Heat event' bringing temperatures up to 40 C about to hit GTA
The Greater Toronto Area is about to be hit with a major “heat event,” with temperatures soaring to about 40 C with humidex.
Calgary
-
Air quality statement issued for most of Alberta as Calgary breaks record for smoke hours in a single year
A special air quality statement was issued for Calgary and Edmonton Sunday just after 10 a.m.
-
Prince's Island transforms into Pride Park for weekend events
There were multiple events at Prince's Island Park Saturday as part of the annual Calgary Pride Festival.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
Montreal
-
Canada shut its land border to asylum seekers. More refugees came anyway
A deal Canada struck this year to stem the flow of asylum seekers entering from the U.S. was, at first glance, a quick success: Within days, the number of people caught at unofficial crossings along the border dwindled to a trickle. But five months later, the overall number of people filing refugee claims in Canada has risen instead of falling.
-
Video of boisterous event at Montreal oratory draws criticism, claims that it's fake
A video appearing to show a rowdy celebration at Saint Joseph's Oratory in Montreal has drawn considerable attention online, with some viewers calling participants disrespectful, while others say the footage itself might be fake.
-
Restaurant owner says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace in Montreal's Village
The owner of a dumpling restaurant in Montreal’s Village neighbourhood says she and her husband were attacked on their terrace earlier this week. Now sharing their story publicly, they’re joining a growing number of residents and merchants in the neighbourhood who feel it’s become unsafe in recent years.
Edmonton
-
Smoke covers Edmonton for much of the long weekend
Edmonton remained under air quality statements on Sunday and the smoke shows no signs of going anywhere during Labour Day weekend.
-
'Strong defence': N.W.T. official describes fight against fires as residents gear up for Yellowknife return
As Yellowknife prepares for residents to begin returning, fire crews are still facing huge challenges elsewhere in keeping the flames at bay, with flames at Hay River nearly reaching the town’s hospital.
-
Labour Day Battle of Alberta chance for Elks, Stampeders to generate needed momentum
The Edmonton Elks have a little confidence. The Calgary Stampeders need some. The CFL's annual Battle of Alberta on Labour Day in Calgary features a pair of West Division clubs with gaps between themselves and a playoff spot.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police search for missing ATV rider
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
Heat warnings issued for much of the northeast
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issue a heat warning for much of northeastern Ontario Sunday.
London
-
'Compiling Summer into one weekend': Extremely warm temperatures arrive on final long weekend of summer
A stretch of days over 30C have come at a perfect time for those who love the summer heat.
-
London surgeon charged with sexual assault, hospitals pull his privileges
A London plastic surgeon is facing a sexual assault charge months after local hospitals suspended his privileges to practise there.
-
Western’s student food bank expecting influx of students, amid high food prices
Next week Western University’s Food Support Centre will be opening up its food bank to students struggling with food insecurity.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg family frustrated with illegal dumping
A Winnipeg woman says her parents are living among garbage that people are dumping illegally in her neighbourhood.
-
'My heart is overflowing with joy': Thousands celebrate Nagar Kirtan in Winnipeg
Thousands gathered in downtown Winnipeg Sunday for the annual Sikh celebration of Nagar Kirtan.
-
Moose Lake RCMP investigating homicide
RCMP in Moose Lake, Man. are looking into the cause of a fatal shooting in the community.
Ottawa
-
2 Toronto men dead, 6 people hurt in shooting outside Ottawa wedding
Ottawa police have identified the victims of a double-homicide outside an Ottawa wedding venue as Said Mohamed Ali, 26, and Abdishakur Abdi-Dahir, 29, both from Toronto. Six other people were hurt in the shooting.
-
WestJet doubling connections between Ottawa and Calgary this fall
WestJet has announced it is doubling the number of flights between Calgary and Ottawa starting this fall, just days after Air Canada announced an end to non-stop flights between the two cities.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa this Labour Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed on Labour Day Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
Saskatoon
-
City workers in Prince Albert set deadline for strike action
City workers in Prince Albert are saying they will go on strike if they can’t reach a tentative agreement with city managers by Sept. 11.
-
Saskatchewan RCMP's top Mountie says relationships built after mass stabbing
While Saskatchewan's top Mountie says policing hasn't dramatically changed since last year's mass stabbing on a First Nation, what has is the RCMP's relationship with the community.
-
Heavy wildfire smoke continues in Saskatoon
A very high risk air quality rating has been issued for Saskatoon over the long weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at YVR Sunday afternoon.
-
Containing West Kelowna wildfire will take 'weeks, not days': BC Wildfire Service
The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, which is still burning out of control at around 13,700 hectares, will take weeks to contain, BC Wildfire Service said.
-
Over 65,000 fans attend Ed Sheeran concert, breaking BC Place attendance record
More than 65,000 fans showed up to English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s concert in Vancouver on Saturday, breaking the record for most attendees in history at BC Place.
Regina
-
Air quality statements remain for Regina, southern Sask. due to intense wildfire smoke
Wildfire smoke has led to limited visibility and poor air quality for Regina and most of southern Saskatchewan.
-
'Dangerous for our youth': Demonstrators in Regina call for end to pronoun policy
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in support of trans youth and in opposition to the province's new parental inclusion and consent policy.
-
$7,400 in fentanyl, meth seized in trafficking investigation: Moose Jaw police
Three people were arrested following a traffic stop that saw over $7,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine seized by the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Flights delayed after one plane hits another on tarmac at YVR
Passengers are being switched to different flights after one Air Canada plane hit another on the tarmac at YVR Sunday afternoon.
-
HeroWork, a charity that helps other charities, to wind down operations
Due to rising construction costs, labour shortages in the trades and dwindling donations along with a number of other factors, the charity's operations will be closing down in the coming weeks.
-
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Spain to clinch 2024 Paris Olympics berth
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics.