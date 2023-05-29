Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire
An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.
The evacuation centre is located at the Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr.
The Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation centre has been opened to especially support residents who do not have family supports or insurance.
FAST-MOVING FIRE
The rapidly spreading wildfire, fed by strong winds and tinder-dry woods, has damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in the region.
Amid thick plumes of smoke, residents fled from the Tantallon area Sunday afternoon after the RCMP issued an emergency alert about rapidly advancing "structure and forest fires."
Over the next six hours, another three alerts called for more evacuations as the fire grew.
Firefighters withdrew from the woods for their own safety through the overnight hours, but are expected to continue dousing flames inside the subdivisions.
EVACUATION ORDERS
Evacuation orders are in effect for residents in the following communities:
- Highland Park
- Haliburton Hills
- Westwood Hills
- Glen Arbour
- Pockwock Road
- White Hills subdivision
- Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive
- Maplewood
- Voyageur Way, including St. George Boulevard (includes side streets)
- McCabe Lake
- Indigo Shores
A map reflecting the evacuation orders related to the Upper Tantallon, N.S., fire, as of Sunday at 7:40 p.m.
COMFORT CENTRES
The Halifax Regional Municipality has comfort centres opened to assist residents impacted by the fires.
- Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd. The comfort centre will be open from 7 a.m. until further notice.
- Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. The comfort centre is open until further notice.
LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY
Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency late Sunday evening.
The local state of emergency is set to be in effect for seven days, unless regional council lifts or extends the declaration.
The state of emergency will give the municipal government more power to respond to the wildfire.
A state of local emergency is in effect in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The following schools are closed Monday due to the wildfires and evacuations:
- Bay View High
- Hammonds Plains Consolidated
- Kingswood Elementary
- Tantallon Junior Elementary
- Tantallon Senior Elementary
- Madeline Symonds Middle School
FIRE WEBPAGE
The Nova Scotia government has launched a new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about the fire.
It includes wildfire updates and links to social media accounts on where to find comfort centres, school closures, and more.
In an update to the webpage Sunday night, the province said there was no estimate on the size of the fire.
It also said various first response teams were onsite to help fight the fire and with evacuations, though exact numbers were not yet available.
Two Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helicopters and a water bomber from Newfoundland were involved in firefighting efforts at the time.
With files from The Canadian Press
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
Farmers in Atlantic Canada battling 'abnormally dry' conditions, fearing continued drought
Farmers in Atlantic Canada are growing increasingly worried about drought, as many regions on the east coast have been classified as drier than usual for this time of year, with little rain in the forecast.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
Alberta NDP holds rally in Calgary, UCP talks about crime, mental health supports
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a major rally in downtown Calgary Saturday morning, while her United Conservative rival had no public events planned this weekend after a final pitch to voters a day earlier.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Humanity at risk: AI pioneer urges federal government to regulate faster
One of the so-called godfathers of artificial intelligence says governments need to move faster on regulations to protect against the dangers of the rapidly advancing technology, before it poses a larger threat to humanity.
Biden and McCarthy reach a final deal to avoid U.S. default and now must sell it to Congress
With days to spare before a potential first-ever government default, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached final agreement Sunday on a deal to raise the nation's debt ceiling and worked to ensure enough Republican and Democratic votes to pass the measure in the coming week.
Turkiye's Erdogan wins 5th term as president, extending rule into 3rd decade
Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won reelection Sunday, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade in a country reeling from high inflation and the aftermath of an earthquake that levelled entire cities.
Toronto
-
Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow maintains large lead in latest polls
Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow continues to lead the pack with less than a month until voters cast their ballot, according to two new polls released on Monday.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Kingston MPP Hsu becomes second official candidate in Liberal leadership race
Ontario MPP Ted Hsu is officially a candidate for the provincial Liberal leadership.
Calgary
-
UCP and NDP make final push day before Alberta election
UCP and NDP make final push day before Alberta election.
-
Economy, health care, trust: Alberta election campaign hits final day before vote
Both Smith and Notley agree the vote will be one of the most consequential in decades, featuring two leaders in their 50s who have been both premier and Opposition leader.
-
Thousands of runners lace up for 59th annual Calgary Marathon
Thousands of runners laced up their shoes and toed the line for the 59th annual Calgary Marathon Calgary Marathon on Sunday, including a 92-year-old rookie, a pair of world record setting runners handcuffed to each other, and a Ukrainian runner who paid tribute to her homeland.
Montreal
-
Laval crosswalk ignored by motorists 'like it's not even there,' local family says
A Laval, Que. family says a crosswalk in front of their house is an accident waiting to happen. They say too many cars don't stop, leading them to worry each time their child has to cross the street. "It's as if it's not even there," said resident Chris Horell, who lives near to the intersection of Saint-Martin Blvd W and Dutrisac St.
-
Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough. Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
-
Two dead, three injured after head-on collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships
Two women are dead and three people, including children, are injured after a head-on vehicle crash in Quebec's Eastern Townships on Saturday night. The collision occurred at about 11:45 p.m. near Farnham, about 60 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Edmonton
-
NDP leader Rachel Notley hits two last campaign stops on the way home for election day
After spending some time in Calgary over the weekend, NDP leader Rachel Notley wrapped up her campaign today with two rallies on the way home to Edmonton ahead of election day.
-
Fire activity picks up Sunday with return of hot, dry conditions
Fire activity in Alberta picked up overnight Saturday, with Alberta Wildfire counting 57 wildfires Sunday afternoon, including 17 which were classified as out of control.
-
'She loved so generously': Family remember Lauren Jarvis with walk to raise money for people impacted by homicide
Friends, family and supporters met at the bottom of Walterdale Hill for a walk honouring Lauren Jarvis and to raise money for the Victims of Homicide Support Society.
Northern Ontario
-
'Sudbury Rocks' rocks the downtown core once more
After a brief hiatus and a few years of virtual runs due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sudbury Rocks: Race/Run/Walk Marathon returned Sunday to the downtown core with more than 1,200 people taking part and raising at least 50,000 for the Northern Cancer Foundation.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
London
-
ATV crash sends three people to hospital
John Wise Line is closed between Talbot Line and Fingal Line.
-
Pride door vandalised at St. Aidan’s Anglican Church
Officials with St. Aidan’s Anglican Church are disappointed in a recent act of vandalism that seemingly targets the 2SLGBTQI+ community.
-
Ontario Health Coalition referendum wraps up, votes being counted
The Ontario Health Coalition started a referendum in April, asking people to choose whether they want public hospital services privatized to for-profit hospitals and clinics.
Winnipeg
-
'We couldn't do anything': The search continues for 12-year-old boy presumed drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park
The search for a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy presumed drowned continued Sunday in Whiteshell Provincial Park, one day after he fell into the water.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
-
Woman dead after rollover in Sandy Hook
A 23-year-old Winnipeg woman is dead after a highway rollover the community of Sandy Hook Sunday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
Saskatoon
-
'A feeling of awe': Jurassic Quest puts you face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs
Life-sized giants from over 65 million years ago were on display this weekend at Prairieland Park, entertaining families with interactive exhibits, play areas and animatronic dinosaurs.
-
80 workers face layoffs as Olymel closes pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan
About 80 workers at Olymel pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing layoffs, as the company moves to cull six production facilities in the next few months.
-
Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
Vancouver
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
-
West Vancouver council voting on naming new fitness park after drowning victim
On Monday, West Vancouver mayor and council will vote on a motion to name a new fitness park after Keen Lau, who drowned while trying to save Labrador Loki from Cypress Creek. And they will hear from Loki’s dog walker Sandra Smith, who is advocating for changes to the creek.
-
Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.
Regina
-
Thunderstorm showers lead to issues for Regina motorists and businesses alike
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.
-
Sikh motorcyclists offered helmet exemptions for special events in Sask.: province
The seventh annual Nagar Kirtan celebrations in Regina marked the first time that Sikh motorcyclists have been able to ride in Saskatchewan with turbans instead of helmets.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother and son recover from debilitating burn by giving back and practicing "superpower"
A B.C. boy learned to adapt after he badly burnt his hands on a fireplace as a baby, and his mom is giving back by raising awareness about burn prevention.
-
BC Transit offering free rides to cyclists in Victoria next week
BC Transit is offering cyclists free rides for Go By Bike Week in Victoria.
-
Vancouver Island facing highest monthly cost for nutritious food in B.C.
Everyone is experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store these days, and a new report is putting a dollar figure on how much it’s costing families, per month, to eat healthy.