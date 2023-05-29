Evacuation centre, comfort centres open for residents fleeing Halifax-area wildfire

An evacuation centre opened overnight in Halifax for residents fleeing a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation centre is located at the Canada Games Centre at 26 Thomas Raddall Dr.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says the evacuation centre has been opened to especially support residents who do not have family supports or insurance.

FAST-MOVING FIRE

The rapidly spreading wildfire, fed by strong winds and tinder-dry woods, has damaged or destroyed dozens of homes in the region.

Amid thick plumes of smoke, residents fled from the Tantallon area Sunday afternoon after the RCMP issued an emergency alert about rapidly advancing "structure and forest fires."

Over the next six hours, another three alerts called for more evacuations as the fire grew.

Firefighters withdrew from the woods for their own safety through the overnight hours, but are expected to continue dousing flames inside the subdivisions.

EVACUATION ORDERS

Evacuation orders are in effect for residents in the following communities:

Highland Park

Haliburton Hills

Westwood Hills

Glen Arbour

Pockwock Road

White Hills subdivision

Lucasville Road to Sackville Drive

Maplewood

Voyageur Way, including St. George Boulevard (includes side streets)

McCabe Lake

Indigo Shores

A map reflecting the evacuation orders related to the Upper Tantallon, N.S., fire, as of Sunday at 7:40 p.m.

COMFORT CENTRES

The Halifax Regional Municipality has comfort centres opened to assist residents impacted by the fires.

Black Point and Area Community Centre at 8579 St Margarets Bay Rd. The comfort centre will be open from 7 a.m. until further notice.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre at 1583 Beaver Bank Rd. The comfort centre is open until further notice.

LOCAL STATE OF EMERGENCY

Halifax Regional Municipality Mayor Mike Savage declared a local state of emergency late Sunday evening.

The local state of emergency is set to be in effect for seven days, unless regional council lifts or extends the declaration.

The state of emergency will give the municipal government more power to respond to the wildfire.

A state of local emergency is in effect in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area. (Source: Halifax Regional Municipality)

SCHOOL CLOSURES

The following schools are closed Monday due to the wildfires and evacuations:

Bay View High

Hammonds Plains Consolidated

Kingswood Elementary

Tantallon Junior Elementary

Tantallon Senior Elementary

Madeline Symonds Middle School

FIRE WEBPAGE

The Nova Scotia government has launched a new webpage with the latest emergency alerts and resource information about the fire.

It includes wildfire updates and links to social media accounts on where to find comfort centres, school closures, and more.

In an update to the webpage Sunday night, the province said there was no estimate on the size of the fire.

It also said various first response teams were onsite to help fight the fire and with evacuations, though exact numbers were not yet available.

Two Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helicopters and a water bomber from Newfoundland were involved in firefighting efforts at the time.

With files from The Canadian Press