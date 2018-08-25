

FREDERICTON, N.B. -- In a neighbourhood trying to overcome a dark period, today was an opportunity to shine a light on how strong a community can be.

The people who live in the Brookside Drive apartment buildings that were evacuated during the Aug. 10 shooting in Fredericton say the event that kept them out of their homes, helped the community build a bond.

Today, they held a barbeque fundraiser to raise money to give back to the people that helped them through the difficult time.

“We were just sitting around the hotel, all talking about how we wanted to thank the Red Cross ourselves in our time of need and we decided on doing a BBQ as a community,” said resident John Stewart, “We all wanted to give back to the Red Cross, the police, and anybody who helped us on August 10th.”

Fredericton City Councillor Bruce Grandy says the humanitarian organization played a key role on that day two weeks ago.

“They were brought in right at the beginning as this event started to unfold, our staff coordinated with them and coordinated transportation up to Willie O-Ree, and then we all worked together with the Red Cross to help facilitate meals and accommodations,” he said.

But Grandy says today’s barbeque wasn’t just about raising money for the Red Cross.

“It’s part of the healing process for this community, but it’s also a celebration of that fact that they’ve come together, risen to this challenge, and they want to thank the people who came and helped them,” Grandy said.

Stewart says before the shooting, the residents were mostly strangers to each other and now all of that has changed.

“We never spoke to each other and now I feel like we have to know each other and should know each other,” he said, “Everybody should get to know their neighbor or neighbourhood.”

Between helping people recover from the spring time floods and helping people get through the shooting, the Red Cross has place an integral role in the Maritime region over throughout the year.

