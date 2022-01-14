Event to honour former NHL hockey player Willie O’Ree postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions

Willie O'Ree, known best for being the first black player in the National Hockey League, is shown in Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B., on June 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray Willie O'Ree, known best for being the first black player in the National Hockey League, is shown in Willie O'Ree Place in Fredericton, N.B., on June 22, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Atlantic Top Stories