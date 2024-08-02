Events scheduled in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia to celebrate long weekend

Those looking for something to do this August long weekend in either Nova Scotia or New Brunswick don’t have to look far.

There is a wide range of activities and events taking place across the two provinces to mark the civic holiday. On Prince Edward Island, it is not a long weekend.

While the events are plentiful, some are electing for a lower key long weekend.

“I'm going to enjoy this new area of town here with my kids and probably just go for some walks and enjoy nature,” Kyle Howe told CTV Atlantic while enjoying the new public space on the Saint John, N.B., waterfront.

“Helping some friends do a roof and just yard work but nothing too much,” says Michelle Weston. “Might see what's going on Monday for New Brunswick Day.”

“We're visiting from Toronto,” Frank Weiler. “So we're going to drive up to Moncton, we're also going to go to Alma and stay there for one day, and see the Bay of Fundy Park.”

For those in New Brunswick looking for something livelier to do on the New Brunswick Day long weekend, there is no shortage of options.

New Brunswick

Saint John might be the place to be for the long weekend festivities in New Brunswick.

Water Street uptown will be closed for much of the weekend due to a trio of events, highlighted by the Area 506 Festival.

Headliners for the three-day music party include Alvvays opening night, Our Lady Peace on Saturday, and The Beaches Sunday after Sum 41 dropped out earlier in the week due to medical reasons.

“We've worked hard to create Area 506 all about the best in New Brunswick,” says Area 506 Founder Ray Garcewood. “Here on the New Brunswick day long weekend, it's really important for us to be the centre of that celebration and that sense of pride.”

There are two more events taking place within close proximity to the music festival.

Bricklin vehicles will litter Water Street Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the car, which was first manufactured in Saint John. There will be a contest where residents can vote on the best Bricklin of the day.

There is also the International Culturefest taking place on Water Street and in the container village. The two-day party will feature a “cultural village” made up of about 25 different cultural groups that make up Saint John. It will also provide a chance for others to learn more about other cultures that call Saint John home through food, dance, crafts and the many other events taking place as part of Culturefest.

Lorne Daltrop is the director of Culturefest and says it’s an event the entire family can enjoy.

“I think there’s something that everyone can learn from,” says Daltrop. “That's really what it's about is learning from one another and enjoying the cultures that we do have now in this community.”

Gracewood says a weekend that started with only the Area 506 Festival has turned into a weekend long celebration for uptown Saint John.

“I think coupled with some great weather, great people come out for some food and drink, hit up a restaurant, and it’s just a great weekend to be in Saint John,” Gracewood says.

There are also some events happening outside the Port City worth checking out.

On Ministers Island in Saint Andrews, N.B., Railfest continues this weekend featuring a model train village constructed out of more then 100,000 Lego pieces.

Further north in Hartland, N.B., Big Bridge Fest is being held at the site of the world’s longest covered bridge. The festivities started Thursday and run through New Brunswick Day.

The official New Brunswick Day festivities will be held in the capital city Fredericton on Monday.

There is plenty more events and festivals taking place across the province.

Nova Scotia

Events are also taking place across Nova Scotia to mark the long weekend.

The Halifax Busker Festival will take over both the Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts over the weekend with dazzling street performers. The 38th rendition of the event promises to provide both locals and tourists with exciting and unique entertainment.

For those who prefer the music scene, Crescendo Fest runs Friday and Saturday. The music festival gives African Nova Scotian/Black artists centre stage to showcase their talents.

If you’re more of a sports fan, the “world’s most unique basketball tournament” Full Court 21 will be played at the Halifax Grammar School Court. The event sees hoopers on a team by themselves, in a one-on-five style with each player looking to showcase their individual skills.

In Cape Breton, Friday marked the beginning of a weeklong pride celebrations with a flag raising and drag story time. On Saturday, a pride parade will be held through downtown Sydney.

“We’re hoping to see as many people out as possible for the pride parade,” says youth director with Pride Cape Breton Chantelle Butts. “We hope to see you (Saturday) and happy pride Cape Breton!”

Similar to New Brunswick, there is also plenty more events happening in communities to celebrate the long weekend.