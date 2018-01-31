

CTV Atlantic





Friends and colleagues are paying tribute to a well-known Saint John man who died unexpectedly last week.

Doug Catton was a tour guide at the Reversing Falls Skywalk. Jessica Urquhart, executive chef at the nearby restaurant, says Cattan had a true passion for his work.

"People would leave after eating and they would get to the lobby and he would ask how their meal was and he would talk about the skywalk and about the Reversing Falls,” Urquhart says.

Cattan died at the Saint John Regional Hospital unexpectedly due to what the hospital is calling a “tragic incident.” Horizon Health says it is reviewing the case but has not disclosed the cause of the man's death, citing privacy reasons.

Doug Catton was among the first of the new employees hired last fall when the newly-renovated Reversing Falls restaurant and tourism centre reopened. He quickly became a favorite among coworkers and tourists alike.

Nicole Gray hired Catton and says visitors to the site praised Catton for his knowledge and his warmth.

"Everybody loved him," she says. "Just the way that he spoke. He was very soft spoken, but at the same time very charismatic. He had a way to make people laugh and the stories that he told. They were amazing."

Catton even went on to play the role of Santa Claus for the staff Christmas party.

Police say Catton's death is not a criminal matter. The New Brunswick Coroner’s Office is investigating, but was unable to say how long the investigation will take and whether an inquest could be ordered.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.