'Everybody's been really creative': Postal code poems celebrate the City of Fredericton

Fredericton's poet laureate is challenging people of Fredericton to write a poem.

An ode to their postal code, but it comes with a catch.

"Each line that begins with a letter could be any length, then you have your number which indicates the number of words in your line,” said Jordan Trethewey, Fredericton's poet laureate.

“Try to think about what you like best or what's interesting about where you live and start from there.”

“Most everybody's been pretty unique at describing their postal code,” he said.

The challenge is a creative way to celebrate the Elm City on the year of its 175th anniversary.

"We thought what a fun way to engage the community in a writing activity,” said Angela Watson, City of Fredericton's cultural development officer.

“That's part of his role as poet laureate and with this being the Fredericton 175 year we though what a way to celebrate where we live literally through our postal code"

Fredericton Public Library has also partnered with the challenge to host writing nights. So far there has been about 80 entries.

"To recognize what's unique about where you live in Fredericton and it tied in nicely with Fredericton 175 the historical kind of celebrations that we're having in the city,” Trethewey said.

"Everybody's been really creative, and since every poem in Fredericton has to start with an E so there's been some creative words beginning with E,” he said.

The deadline to submit is Friday.

