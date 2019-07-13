

The iconic lighthouse in Cape Jourimain, New Brunswick is celebrating its 150th anniversary this weekend; it's also the first time the public will get a tour inside.

The lighthouse was built in 1869, opened in 1870, and closed in 1997 as a result of the opening of the Confederation Bridge.

It has also been moved three different times - in 1911, 1955, and most recently in 2016.

"That is a result of the erosion that is happening here, to protect it," says Daniel Delong with the Cape Jourimain Nature Centre.

After a major facelift, the lighthouse is now open to the public to explore what's inside.

"We redid all the shingles, all the windows and the doors have been replaced,” says Cape Jourimain Nature Centre First Vice President Edward Allen. “The foundation was new of course."

“Everybody wants to go in,” says Port Elgin resident Rachel Morouney. “Everybody wants to see what an old lighthouse would’ve been like.”

The main floor of the lighthouse has been redone, with the exception of an old wall that illustrates the lighthouse's recent makeover. A series of picture panels hanging on the walls also give visitors a glimpse into the landmark’s story.

“How it was moved, about the families that operated the lighthouse, lived out here - a timeline about the different events,” says Allen.

This weekend, tour guides who know the landmark best will be on hand to answer visitor questions.

"It really is going back and talking about the legacy of this building and paying homage to the importance of it in the community here,” says Delong.

"I think it’s marvelous, it’s wonderful,” says Morouney. “It’s a beautiful piece of history and it’s great to have it back again.”

The lighthouse will be open this weekend from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

