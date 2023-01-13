'Everyone is getting sick': Cold medication in short supply at pharmacies

Cold medication shelves at many pharmacies are mostly empty.

Nova Scotia pharmacist Peter Jorna said it’s happening at the worst possible time.

“We are running into supply-chain issues and everyone is getting sick,” said Jorna.

One of those people is Aline Maybank, who visited the pharmacy on Friday.

“I have congestion, a headache, muscle ache, and tiredness,” said Maybank, who tried to buy a combo pack to help her get through the day and sleep properly at night. “But there is nothing there, so I think I will have to team up these two to get the one I normally get.”

According to Jorna, all stock, including children’s and adult medication, is now in short supply.

“We are in a situation that I have never seen before,” said Jorna.

This is not just a regional problem. The cold medication shortage is happening across the country.

Nova Scotia Liberal MLA Brenden Maguire wants the provincial government to step in and help improve inventory issues plaguing Nova Scotia pharmacies.

“We have seen the premier of Alberta step up and take this on personally, and see supplies sent to shelves,” said Maguire. “But yet we’re not seeing [that] from our own leader.”

Shelves of medication are pictured at a pharmacy in Nova Scotia on Jan. 13, 2022. Pharmacies across Canada are facing a shortage of cold medications. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV)

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness told CTV News, “People dealing with a shortage of medication are encouraged to reach out to their local pharmacist for advice.”

Jorna also has advice for Health Canada.

“Do a temporary exemption to labelling requirements,” said Jorna.

Jorna said if national labelling and packaging protocols were eased it would allow faster delivery of medication to help stock pharmacy shelves.