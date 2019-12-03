HALIFAX -- Former Liberal federal cabinet minister Scott Brison has been appointed chancellor of Dalhousie University.

He will replace Anne McLellan, whose term is up at the end of May.

Dalhousie's interim president, Teri Balser, says Brison is a "respected and accomplished leader" whose experience will benefit the Halifax school across North America and globally.

Brison, who becomes Dalhousie's eighth chancellor, earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the university in 1989.

He formerly served 22 years as the MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants.

Brison was serving as president of the Treasury Board when he announced his resignation from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet last January.

"Though I've chosen a new chapter in my life ... I've been actively thinking about the right opportunities to serve not just my country, but my region," Brison said in a news release.

"I really believe that a strong, vibrant Atlantic Canada is important for Canada, and Dalhousie plays a central and critically important role to the future of Atlantic Canada."

The chancellor is the titular head of Dalhousie University, carrying out the ceremonial and official duties of the university.

Brison is currently the vice-chair, investment and corporate banking with BMO Capital Markets, based in Toronto.

He will officially be installed for a three-year term as chancellor as part of Dalhousie's spring 2020 convocation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.