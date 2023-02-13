Ex-drug dealer contradicts testimony of former Halifax student accused of murder

HALIFAX -

An ex-drug dealer is challenging a key claim made by a former Dalhousie University medical student on trial for killing a fellow student.

Jordan MacEwan testified Monday at the trial of William Sandeson, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of physics student Taylor Samson during a drug deal on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sandeson, testifying in his own defence, has told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury that he fatally shot Samson that night, but he claims he did so in self-defence.

In earlier testimony, Sandeson told the court that shortly before the drug deal was to take place, MacEwan told him he had been the victim of a violent home invasion and robbery arranged by Samson.

But on Monday, MacEwan said that wasn't true.

"We had a good relationship," MacEwan said, referring to Samson. "It wouldn't make any sense for someone like that to rob me."

MacEwan, 29, described the home invasion in great detail, saying he was attacked by three men who broke into his home early on Aug. 14, 2015 -- a day before Samson was killed. He said the unidentified assailants punched him and beat him with a police baton, causing head injuries.

He said the attackers stole about $3,000 worth of drugs but didn't get any of his money.

MacEwan, who testified that he no longer sells drugs, told Crown prosecutor Carla Ball that he didn't tell Sandeson anything about the robbery before the night Samson was killed.

Defence lawyer Alison Craig told MacEwan that it made no sense for him to avoid telling Sandeson about the attack immediately after it happened. MacEwan disagreed.

"When you lose money that belongs to someone else, you might not want to tell them," he said.

Sandeson has repeatedly testified he was afraid of being robbed, and he told the court that MacEwan owed him more than $13,000 from an outstanding loan.

With this in mind, Sandeson said he decided to bring his 9-mm semi-automatic handgun to the drug deal to intimidate Samson, but not to kill him.

The court has heard that on the night of the drug deal at Sandeson's apartment, Samson brought nine kilograms of marijuana to sell for $40,000. But Sandeson said he gave Samson only $10,000 for a portion of the drugs, leaving the seller $20,000 short.

Sandeson, 30, said he confronted Samson about the home invasion and robbery, then pulled up his sweater to reveal the gun in his front pocket, and ordered him to leave.

"You're lucky you're getting anything at all," he recalled telling Samson, who was 22 at the time.

Sandeson indicated to the court he planned to shortchange Samson to recoup his loan to MacEwan.

After Sandeson ordered the other man to leave, there was a violent struggle for the gun, the accused testified last week. He said he emerged with the gun, but Samson lunged at him even though the gun was pointed at him.

"I pulled the trigger," Sandeson said. "He stopped coming towards me and I went deaf for a second."

Sandeson later confirmed that he dumped Samson's body in a tidal river that feeds the Bay of Fundy near Truro, N.S. His remains have yet to be found.

This is the second time Sandeson has been put on trial for killing Samson. The verdict from a first-degree murder trial was overturned and a new trial was ordered in 2020.

As MacEwan concluded his testimony Monday, the Crown closed its case.

The Crown has alleged Sandeson planned to kill Samson and steal his marijuana because the accused needed money to pay for medical school and was already deep in debt.

Sandeson has denied those allegations, insisting he was in good financial shape because of his drug dealing, which brought in about $8,000 a month. He was also earning income from three part-time jobs.

He has confirmed, however, that he was carrying a $78,000 line of credit, and the Crown has estimated that his four-year medical degree would cost about $112,000.

The evidentiary portion of the trial wrapped up Monday as it was starting its sixth week.

Closing arguments are expected on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.