Ex-MLB player Matt Stairs gives back to New Brunswick community

As Matt Stairs looks back on his career, he always stays modest and humble, and now he is giving back to his New Brunswick community.

“I never expected to get a hit, believe it or not," said Stairs. "I stepped into the batter's box and said I am going to stay within my game plan and stay within my strengths.”

Those strengths carried Stairs to nearly 1,900 career regular-season Major League Baseball games, along with 265 home runs.

Back when he played, Stairs earned a reputation as a consummate professional and a big-moment, big-league player.

Former major-league pitcher and fellow New Brunswick native Jason Dickson said there was one key aspect that defined Stairs' career.

"It was his ability to hit the fastball," said Dickson.

In 2008 at the age of 40, Stairs helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to their first World Series championship in 28 years.

"This is it all right here and it’s unbelievable,” said Stairs back on October 27, 2008 in the moments after the win.

Looking back on that day 14 years later, Stairs simply said, "It was awesome."

These days Stairs now lives back in his home city of Fredericton.

"I knew he would get back," said Dickson. "We all fall into that as Maritimers.”

In the winter Stairs coaches hockey and in the summer he instructs young baseball players.

“I just pass it onto the young guys, young athletes, male and female," said Stairs. "That’s what it is all about.”

Stairs said he is thriving with a quiet life in the province he is proud to call home.

“Everyone knows I’m just the average Joe who enjoys life,” said Stairs -- a life that includes a 19-year big league baseball career with 13 different teams.