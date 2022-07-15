Ex-N.L. cop named in sex assault lawsuit denies allegations, seeks publication ban

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

A former Newfoundland police officer named in a lawsuit alleging he raped a colleague denies any wrongdoing and is seeking a publication ban on his name.

Former Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Robert Baldwin has also asked the provincial Supreme Court to be made an intervener in the suit against the provincial government.

An application filed on July 12 says Baldwin denies all of the suit's allegations, and that he hasn't been able to defend himself because he is not a defendant in the statement of claim.

His application for a publication ban says he has never sexually touched anyone while on duty, including the complainant in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed this year in provincial Supreme Court alleges he raped a fellow provincial police officer in 2014 after offering her a ride home.

The allegations have not been tested in court, and no criminal charges have resulted.

Supreme Court Justice Glen Noel said today he would not grant a temporary publication ban on Baldwin's name and set a hearing for Aug. 23 to hear the application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.