J.P. Bordeleau, who played nine seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks back in the 1970s when fighting was a bigger part of the game.

“We fought,” he said. “A couple of punches on the nose, that's the end of it.”

Bordeleau says the AUS has been presented with an opportunity to send a firm message to its players: there is no tolerance for scenes like the ugly situation at the Andrew H McCain Arena, he said.

He also takes a dim view of players who make comments regarding sexualized violence.

“There's no place for that,” Bordeleau said. “There shouldn't be.”

He thinks the suspensions should be severe.

As for the on-ice comments made by the Axemen player, Bordeleau says he’s never seen that in his 30 years in the game.

Kevin Dickie, the executive director of varsity athletics for Acadia issued a statement on Monday that said “the information we have gathered is not consistent with the allegations contained in the statements made … publicly by St F.X."

Later in the week, Scott Roberts, Acadia’s executive director of communications and marketing also commented on Wednesday with more detail.

“Acadia acknowledges that one of our student-athletes made an inappropriate comment containing a particular word to a St. F.X. student-athlete during the third period of Saturday's game,” Roberts said.

CTV News has confirmed with sources today close to the AUS hockey conference that Acadia is taking issue with the allegation of shaming a sexual assault survivor.

They say it wasn't said, but they do admit that what was said crossed a line.

“We dealt with the on ice stuff first,” said AUS executive director Phil Currie.

Currie says the secondary review is ongoing and everything that happened in this game is being examined.

“The comments, the throwing of a stick, the punching beyond the ice,” he said.

More suspensions could be coming by next week.

Fighting in the AUS comes with an automatic one game suspension and some of the suspensions on Wednesday were for two games.

Bordeleau says if you take everything into consideration, he thinks a suspension of five to seven games is not unreasonable and will send the right message.

Currie says the AUS lots of video evidence to sift through and he says they'll make their final ruling only when all the facts are gathered.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Paul Hollingsworth.