Ex-student files lawsuit against Nova Scotia university after alleged sex assault

A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S., on September 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A sign marks one of the entrances to the St. Francis Xavier University campus in Antigonish, N.S., on September 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island