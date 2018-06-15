

The 2026 World Cup is a long way away, but the excitement from the announcement that Canada will co-host the tournament is only expected to grow.

Some think Canada successfully hosting the women's World Cup three years ago – which included games in Moncton – may have laid the groundwork for the successful united bid.

The staff at Soccer New Brunswick's office were excited by the news earlier this week.

“World Cup to Canada, it's crazy, it's joy,” says Heritier Masimengo of Soccer New Brunswick.“I'm just happy to haveWorld Cup in Canada. It's the biggest event in the world.”

Canada was part of a joint bid with the United States and Mexico to host the 2026 tournament. Edmonton, Montreal and Toronto are expected host games.

More people play soccer in Canada than any other sport and Masimengo says the international event will provide young players with a goal.

“The only thing that's missing is, we're missing kids (that are) motivated,” says Masimengo, who was Soccer New Brunswick’s player of the year in 2016. “Now we have the World Cup, so I think kids will be like ‘I want to be playing in that.’”

Canada has experience hosting World Cup quality games. The women's World Cup was held in 2015 and some of the games were played at Moncton Stadium. Jean-Marc Mahorois Soccer New Brunswick’s event coordinator and thinks Canada’s success hosting that event played a role in getting the men's World Cup.

“It already showed others that we can do it,” he says. “It was crazy, I've never seen that many people in Moncton come together and watch soccer. It was just an amazing feeling.”

Amanda Jensen is the marketing coordinator for Soccer New Brunswick.

She plans on using the excitement of the World Cup to grow the sport at the local level, just like it did in Moncton in 2015.

“It's going to be bigger here,” Jensen says. “We have to promote it, we're promoting it already quite a bit, but we have to get the kids more involved.”

Mohoro says that excitement will spread across the country when the top male players in the world descend on Canada.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.