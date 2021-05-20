HALIFAX -- The NOAA and the Canadian Hurricane Centre released the May prediction for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season Thursday.

Following a record-setting 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, experts are calling for another busy season. The prediction calls for a 60 per cent chance of an above normal season, 30 per cent chance near normal, and 10 per cent below normal. It predicts 13 to 20 named storms, with six to 10 of those becoming hurricanes and three to five reaching major hurricane strength, which is Category 3 or above. About 34 per cent of the storms that develop in the Atlantic enter the response zone of the Canadian Hurricane Centre says Bob Robichaud, Warning Preparedness Meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre.

Predictions from the NOAA and the Canadian Hurricane Centre for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

Some updates were made to season averages and naming for this upcoming hurricane season. Season averages for the number of storms and hurricanes were slightly increased as a result of improved detection for the weather systems and that the Atlantic appears to remain in a multi-decadal period of higher frequency of storms. Should the list of names chosen for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season be exhausted the previous system of moving to the Greek alphabet (Alpha, Beta, etc.) will no longer be used. Instead, a second list of approved names will be used starting again at the letter A.

The list of names to be used for storms in 2021.

Factors given for the active season include the presence of neutral-to-La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean, which reduces the amount of wind shear over the Atlantic Ocean basin. This is favourable for tropical cyclone development as too much wind shear can tear the systems apart before they can form. Above-average sea-surface temperatures are predicted for the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean, which will provide more energy for storm development. Finally an enhanced west African monsoon season is in the forecast. The larger number of thunderstorms that could move out over the Atlantic off west Africa increases the chances of tropical storms and hurricanes as those thunderstorms act as "seeds" for the stronger storm systems.

Factors contributing to the forecast for an above average season this year.

Despite a very active year for storms in 2020, the Maritimes made it through relatively unscathed. We had one system make landfall -- Hurricane Teddy -- which was declared post-tropical before touching into the Ecum Secum area of Nova Scotia on the morning of Sept. 23, 2020. The storm produced some high coastal wind gusts and brought a heavy rainfall. Some minor flooding was reported and about 20,000 Nova Scotia Power customers experienced a loss of power.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre reminds that it only takes one storm to make for bad hurricane season. Preparation is key and advice can be readily found at getprepared.gc.ca.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June through the end of November with the highest frequency of storms in August, September, and October.