HALIFAX -- An extensive search for a missing man who disappeared while picking blueberries is underway in the Lake Echo, N.S., area.

The RCMP say motorists will see a heavy police presence along Highway 107 at kilometre-mark 22, between Lake Echo and Grand Lake, as they search for 73-year-old John Shannahan.

Motorists should expect delays as traffic on Highway 107 is reduced to one lane with reduced speeds.

Shannahan, who is from Dartmouth, N.S., was last seen south of Highway 107, between Lake Echo and Grand Lake, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say he had been picking blueberries with a friend when they became separated.

The RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, a K9 unit, and Halifax Search and Rescue have been searching for Shannahan since Wednesday evening.

Shannahan is described as a white male with blue eyes. He is five-foot-six inches tall. He was wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.