An extensive air and ground search for a missing 81-year-old woman is underway in Nova Scotia's Musquodoboit Valley.

Myrna Burgess visited Porters Lake Provincial Park with a family member on Monday. But police say they ran into car trouble and ended up spending the night in their vehicle.

Police say her family member, an 83-year-old man, left on foot around noon Tuesday to get help. They say he walked for several hours before meeting some people who tried to help him find his way back to the vehicle.

However, police say they were unable to locate the vehicle, and they contacted the RCMP before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was checked at hospital and released.

Ground search and rescue crews are searching the area, along with an aircraft, in an effort to locate the vehicle and Burgess.

Police say the size of the search area is vast, covering the area from Murchyville Road in the Musquodoboit Valley to Porters Lake Provincial Park in Porters Lake.

Police say the 83-year-old man said he spoke to two men on bicycles while he was walking Tuesday. Police are asking those individuals to contact them as they may be able to assist in locating the vehicle.

Burgess is described as white, with short, white hair. She has mobility issues.

The vehicle is a grey, 2017 Dodge Caravan with Nova Scotia licence plate BZF 082.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.