

CTV Atlantic





Lunenburg County District RCMP ‎are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Quentin Rafuse of Simms Settlement

Police say Rafuse was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. in a wooded area near ‎Fox Point Lake. He was reported missing at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the RCMP said in a news release.

Mounties say Rafuse is described as a white male, who is five-feet-seven inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He is wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts and white sneakers.

RCMP Police Dog Services, a Department of Natural Resources Helicopter, along with about 75 volunteers with Halifax and Lunenburg County Ground Search and Rescue Teams are participating in extensive search of the Simms Settlement area.

“Police are asking local residents along Highway #3 in Simms Settlement and Highway #329 around Hubbards and Fox Point to check any exterior garages, camps, or cottages in the area and to call police if they see Mr. Rafuse,” the news release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lunenburg District RCMP at 902-742-9106. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.