HALIFAX -- There is an extensive search for a missing boater underway on the St. John River and the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate the man who was last seen near Long Reach, N.B.

On Thursday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police received a report of a man who had fallen overboard from a boat on the St. John River.

"Wayne MacKenney, a 70-year-old man from Quispamsis, N.B., had been on the boat with friends when he fell overboard," the RCMP said in a news release. "Attempts were made to bring the man back on the boat but were unsuccessful."

Police say MacKenney is approximately five-feet-eight inches tall and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

"He has hazel eyes and grey hair," the RCMP said in a news rlease. "He was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, jeans and was wearing prescription glasses."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of MacKenney, or who may have been boating in the area and has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP Detachment at 506-757-1020.