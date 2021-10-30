Extra Halloween measures in N.B. circuit breaker areas

SAINT JOHN -

Trick-or-treaters will still be allowed to go door-to-door in New Brunswick’s COVID-19 circuit-breaker areas on Halloween night, but other restrictions are in effect for those five zones.

“Keep your contacts with others as small as possible, particularly in the circuit breaker zones where you should go out only with your household bubble,” says Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health.

Public health says masks must be worn in circuit breaker areas by both trick-or-treaters and people handing out treats. As well, no indoor Halloween parties are permitted in these areas.

A portion of Zone 2 (the Saint John region) was added as a circuit breaker area on Friday at 6 p.m. The area includes New River Beach and Lepreau, north to the communities of Clarendon and Welsford, east to the community of Head of Millstream, and all communities in Saint John County and Kings County.

The province’s other circuit breaker areas include: Zone 1 (the Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent and including Havelock in Zone 2; the northern portion of Zone 3 from and including Deerville and Florenceville-Bristol but excluding Hayesville and Parker Ridge; all of Zone 4 (the Edmundston region); and all of Zone 5 (the Campbellton region)

IF THE LIGHTS ARE OFF, MOVE ON

A new national poll suggests many households will avoid giving out candy this year due to COVID-19.

The poll, from Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, found 56 per cent of Canadians won’t be opening their doors for trick-or-treaters on Sunday night.

The same poll found more parents will allow their children go out this year for Halloween: 93 per cent compared to 57 per cent last year.

The Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 15,000 Canadians between Oct. 22 and 24. A margin-of-error hasn’t been assigned to the survey because it’s an internet-based poll and respondents aren’t considered random.