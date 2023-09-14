'Extreme' rodent problem at Newfoundland jail poses health risks, says ex-inspector
A retired Ontario health inspector says reports from inmates and judges about rodents at Newfoundland's largest jail suggest an "extreme" and long-standing infestation.
Marilyn Lee, professor emeritus at Toronto Metropolitan University's School of Occupational and Public Health, was taken aback in a recent interview by reports of rodents biting and climbing over inmates as they slept at Her Majesty's Penitentiary in St. John's. She said the outbreak at the aging facility poses serious health concerns for guards and inmates.
"Prisoners or whoever, they shouldn't have to put up with something like a rodent infestation, no matter what the species is," said Lee, who inspected stores, restaurants and correctional facilities in Ontario in the 1980s.
Her Majesty's Penitentiary first opened in 1859, though it has seen several upgrades and overhauls. Its crumbling, outdated infrastructure is well documented, as are its rampant problems with rodents.
A ruling last year from a provincial court judge includes details about a 25-year-old inmate who was bitten by a rodent while he was sleeping. "He observed what appeared to be teeth marks in the wound," Judge Jacqueline Brazil wrote, adding that the penitentiary nurse agreed the bite was likely from a rodent.
Lee was particularly struck by this incident.
"It would have to be a huge infestation" for a rodent to bite someone unprovoked, she said, adding that she encountered just one instance of a rodent biting someone in six years of health inspecting.
Rats are more likely to bite than mice, and they can cause an illness called rat bite fever, Lee said. She pointed to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's website, which says rat bite fever can cause "severe disease and death" if left untreated.
The bitten inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary was given antibiotics, Brazil said in her ruling.
The Canadian Press spoke with several inmates last month who said mice scurry around at all hours of the day. One said they climbed over his body as he slept on the concrete floor, trying to escape the aging facility's stifling heat. Another inmate said mouse droppings spill out of the vents when air blows through.
"That's pretty extreme, that's a really bad infestation," Lee said in response to their stories. "Especially if they're seeing rodents during the day."
The inmates also described a heavy, permeating smell of rodent urine, which Lee agreed was unmistakable. Forcing people to live among that scent, she said, is "unacceptable."
Rodents carry a host of diseases in their saliva, urine and feces, Lee said. The most common risk from mice and rats is salmonella. They can also spread hantavirus, though Canada typically sees fewer than five cases each year, she said.
The provincial Justice Department said professional pest control companies visit the jail regularly.
"The department takes the responsibility of having inmates in our care very seriously," it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. "Infrastructure issues present a challenge at (Her Majesty's Penitentiary), and as a department, we are working with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to address maintenance concerns as they arise."
The Newfoundland and Labrador Human Rights Commission gets a steady stream of phone calls from inmates at the penitentiary about issues including the heat inside the cells and rodents running across the floors, said Carey Majid, the agency's executive director.
Complaints about conditions inside the jail fall outside the commission's mandate, which was set up to enforce the province's Human Rights Act. The act deals with discrimination based on protected grounds, such as race, nationality and gender identity.
However, Majid said staff at the Human Rights Commission will bring the inmates' complaints to the province's citizens' representative, which acts as a provincewide ombudsperson for people who feel they were treated unfairly by government offices and agencies. When it can, the commission works with the citizens' representative to have complaints addressed, she said in a recent interview.
Majid has visited the penitentiary several times. She questioned whether many of the inmates need to be incarcerated, adding that it costs more to put someone through the justice system than to provide them with the social services that may have kept them out of jail in the first place.
"You think about legal aid, judges, (incarceration) costs, policing costs," she said. "And really what that person needs is mental health support and good, stable, secure housing or addiction support."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What you should know about Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86
Omicron subvariants EG.5 and BA.2.86 have become a key part of conversations about how this fall's anticipated spike in COVID-19 cases will play out in Canada. Here is what we know.
COVID cases reported on luxury cruise ship aground in Greenland after third rescue attempt fails
Another attempt to pull free a Bahamas-flagged luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in the world's northernmost national park in Greenland has failed after trying to use the high tide, authorities said.
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Coquitlam Mountie standing in the bedroom.
LIVE @ 10 EDT | NASA to release UFO report on what it needs to better understand phenomena
After a yearlong study into UFOs, NASA is releasing a report Thursday on what it needs to better identify unidentified flying objects from a scientific point of view.
The average life expectancy for Canadians decreased, and 4 other takeaways from a just-released health report
Statistics Canada has released its first 'Health of Canadians' report, analyzing data and health disparities among the population. Here's what it found.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Liberals look to address Canada's housing crisis, the death toll of floods in Libya climbs, and a new report sheds light on the status of Canadians' health. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'People need to understand there is a storm coming': Officials urge residents to prepare properties as Hurricane Lee looms
The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says residents should sweep their yards for all debris that could fly away and cause damage once the storm hits the Maritimes this weekend.
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
Credit card debt hit all-time high in Q2 as financial pressure builds: Equifax
Equifax Canada says credit card balances hit an all-time high of $107.4 billion in the second quarter of 2023, in a sign financial stress continued to build in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.
Toronto
-
Ontario proposes letting pharmacists prescribe flu meds, give RSV vaccines
Ontario is planning to allow pharmacists to prescribe flu medication, administer flu shots to babies and administer RSV vaccines, when available, ahead of an expected fall viral surge.
-
Ontario woman has 'no idea' why 1,000 condoms were shipped to her house
A woman from northern Ontario was surprised to find an Amazon box containing more than 1,000 Trojan condoms had been delivered to her home.
-
Ontario councillor 'not impressed' after accepting free Ford gala tickets from 'Mr. X' after Greenbelt scandal
An Ontario councillor said she would advise caution before accepting a free ticket to the premier’s gala fundraiser after learning hers was provided by the man dubbed “Mr. X”, who’s now under investigation for his alleged role in the Greenbelt scandal.
Calgary
-
310 confirmed E. coli cases in Calgary outbreak; all affected daycares cleared to reopen
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says as of Wednesday morning, the number of confirmed cases of E. coli connected to 11 Calgary daycares and a common kitchen between them is 310.
-
WestJet to revisit policy after Poilievre's speech on plane's PA system
The union that represents the cabin crew of a WestJet flight that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre recently used as his political platform says the company is blaming them for the stunt.
-
'It’s a good step': Cardston residents react to end of longstanding ban on alcohol sales
Many residents in the southern Alberta town of Cardson say they're happy to hear a ban on liquor sales that has been in place for 121 years will soon be lifted.
Montreal
-
Toddlers on the hiring list: Montreal dockworkers union responds to nepotism accusations
The union representing dockworkers at the Port of Montreal says it has ended a long-standing hiring practice that has been criticized for fostering nepotism — to the point where workers' preschool offspring were placed on a list of potential employees.
-
Montreal radio station prank calls Donald Trump
A pair of hosts on Montreal's ÉNERGIE radio station managed to prank former President Donald Trump Wednesday into convincing him he was on the phone with two high-profile supporters: Clint Eastwood and Georges St-Pierre.
-
Montreal-area mother accused of killing 2 daughters begins her third murder trial
A mother accused of killing her two daughters was back in court Wednesday for her third trial.
Edmonton
-
City of Edmonton stares down $74-million budget deficit
Edmonton city council is faced with a $74-million deficit by the end of 2023, and while the city's reserve fund can help weather the financial storm, tax increases could be on the horizon as a result.
-
Man’s death in Old Strathcona apartment deemed homicide: Edmonton police
A man’s death in an Old Strathcona apartment early Tuesday has been deemed a homicide, say Edmonton police.
-
UNESCO approves report outlining threats to northern Alberta's Wood Buffalo National Park
The United Nations body that oversees World Heritage Sites is approving a report that finds Wood Buffalo National Park's place on that list is in danger.
Northern Ontario
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Coquitlam Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Disturbing video of police dispatching deer in northern Ont. being investigated
Ontario Provincial Police says it is investigating an incident involving a pair of officers in northern Ontario after a disturbing video surfaced showing an axe being used to dispatch a deer.
-
Starting off cold before hitting above-normal warmth? Here's what Canada's fall forecast looks like
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 6
Witness testimony continued on Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing a London, Ont. Muslim family by running them down with his pickup truck. Here’s what you need to know going into Thursday.
-
Burial of discovered human remains represents window to London’s past
An important burial that took place Wednesday is helping to serve as a window to our past. Seventeen years after the discovery of human remains at a west London construction site, a woman and her three children were finally laid to rest.
-
Cool morning, mix of sun and cloud in London, Ont.
A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the London area Thursday with slightly below average temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Fire destroys Winnipeg's Windsor Hotel
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg caught fire on Wednesday, sending clouds of smoke into the sky while prompting road closures and air quality warnings in the area.
-
Crash between school bus, gravel truck on Manitoba highway sends 2 to hospital
Two people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning following a crash between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man.
-
Manitoba's election campaign will focus on the economy and health care Thursday
The Manitoba election campaign is well into its second week, and the main issues continue to be the economy and health care.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Transit commission meets amid flagging ridership and budgetary pressures
The city of Ottawa's transit commission meets today, the first time commissioners have been together since a nearly month-long shutdown of the city's LRT system, and as the system faces significant budgetary pressures.
-
Many city of Ottawa employees feel management doesn't take workplace harassment seriously: audit
A report into workplace violence and harassment policies at the city of Ottawa suggests there is work to be done to improve and that many employees don't believe management takes the issue seriously.
-
CityFolk Festival kicks off at Lansdowne
Iggy Pop headlined the opening night of CityFolk Festival, the five-day music festival at Lansdowne Park.
Saskatoon
-
Federal Court hears arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
A federal judge has reserved his decision in the deportation case of the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash.
-
Cab company banned from Saskatoon airport
A local cab company is at odds with the Saskatoon Airport after a court decision in August preventing them from serving airport customers.
-
Saskatoon councillors look to avoid property tax hikes to pay for arena district
Even though a potential downtown arena and entertainment district is years away, city councillors are beginning to reveal how they'd prefer to pay for it.
Vancouver
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
-
'A gross overreach': Coquitlam man explains why he's suing RCMP who surprised him naked in his home
A Coquitlam man had just stepped out of the shower and opened the door to his ensuite bathroom while naked when he was startled to find a Coquitlam Mountie standing in the bedroom.
-
Sikh teenager assaulted at Kelowna bus stop, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating an assault on a Sikh high school student at a bus stop in the city Monday afternoon.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after Métis monument vandalized
A monument in Moosomin, Sask. dedicated to Métis elders was vandalized over the weekend.
-
Regina Humane Society $1M away from opening doors to new facility
The Regina Humane Society is very close to opening the doors to its new facility in south Regina.
-
'Just trying to conquer today': Trevor Harris speaks to media for first time since injury
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, addressed media on Wednesday for the first time since his knee injury back in July.
Vancouver Island
-
BCGEU joins the call for the province to implement vacancy control in B.C.
As B.C.’s housing crisis deepens by a lack of supply and ever increasing rental costs, a rally was held outside the legislature calling for vacancy control in the province.
-
Vancouver Island MLA gets in wrestling match with buck
Adam Walker, the MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, is on the mend after getting into a wrestling match with a buck that was attacking his dog.
-
Fishing boat owners fined for illegal tuna catch off Vancouver Island
The owners of a commercial fishing boat have been fined $6,000 after the vessel was caught with more than 30,000 pounds of illegally caught tuna off Vancouver Island last summer.