Facemask regulation implemented for Junior A hockey

A major change has been implemented for Junior A hockey in Canada.

“The new players coming into the league, they have to wear face shields,” said Pictou County Crushers Defenceman Cam McKenzie, who plays in the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

For this coming season, the rule applies to rookies who are 16 and 17-years-old.

A grandfather clause allows older players, who were already playing Junior A to have a choice to wear half face visors.

“I am going to go with a visor,” said McKenzie. “Just because, personally, it would be hard to go back to the cage now that I was wearing a visor.”

As for why the rule is being implemented?

“Player safety is the ultimate goal with this. We have seen it implemented at the Junior B and C levels,” said Hockey Nova Scotia executive director Mike Field. “We have results showing that there are less facial and eye injuries. We are hoping that it does the same in Junior A.”

Yarmouth Mariners head coach and general manager Laurie Barron fears the new rule will bring added concerns about player safety.

“I think there’s a possibility of injuries occurring as well, with guys wearing full face masks running into guys with half shields.”

Field acknowledges, the adjustment period with the new facemask rule will be closely monitored.

“That will have to be something that the officials of the game will be cognizant of, with this change,” said Field.

The Mariners have 44 players attending their tryout this week.

“We have about 20 or 25 guys, who are in the first year junior,” said Barron, who predicted it’s possible a lot of Mariners players could be wearing a full face mask this season.

All Junior A players will have one by 2025.