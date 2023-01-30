Faculty 'energized' on first day of strike at Memorial University of Newfoundland

The president-elect of the faculty union at Memorial University of Newfoundland says his colleagues are energized and united on their first day on the picket line.

Josh Lepawsky says the faculty is looking for more say in university governance, including representation on the school's board of regents.

The geography professor says union members are also fighting for improved job security for the school's contract employees, who Lepawsky says must reapply for their position every four or eight months when their contracts end.

About 800 faculty members at the school's campuses in St. John's, Corner Brook and Labrador were on strike as of 12:01 a.m. after negotiations with Memorial's administration reached an impasse on Saturday.

Faculty at Cape Breton University, who walked off the job on Friday, posted messages of solidarity and support on social media for their striking university colleagues.

Memorial University said in a news release Saturday that the union refused to budge on its demand for a 14 per cent salary increase over four years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.