Faith and family: The latest music from N.S. artist O'Sound explores his biggest loves

Owen “O'Sound” Lee is a diverse and successful Nova Scotia artist, but says music is his second love.

His latest EP “235” is a combination of his favourite things – faith and family.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way, because music is supposed to be a direct reflection of who I am and my family’s a huge part of my identity so I can’t, I can’t break the two apart,” he told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

O'Sound wrote the tune “Father Song” for his two young sons and triplet daughters.

“It took a little while ‘cause, you know, in between lines there were some tears, there were some recollections and memories,” he said.

Another song on the album -- “Nylah’s Dance” -- explores the innocence of childhood and features his daughter’s voice.

“I remember one specific day just watching the news, then my daughter Nylah dancing aimlessly on the ground like nothing’s wrong,” O'Sound said. “Just twirling and doing flips, and just in her own world of love and safety.”

The two songs are among nine new tracks on “235,” which has been nominated for two East Coast Music Awards -- Solo Recording of the Year and Rap/Hip-Hop Recording of the Year.

He’s also been nominated for African Canadian Artist of the Year.

O'Sound moved to the East Coast from Toronto nine years ago and says it felt like home right away.

“I was embraced immediately moving to the Maritimes,” he said. “My wife is from here, this is where we got married, so I came already to a family unit.”

His new single, “Wife in You,” is dedicated to his wife, Larissa.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I feel like every time I hear the song I get emotional.”

O’Sound’s new album is available on all digital streaming platforms.