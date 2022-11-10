Fall River man charged in thefts at three construction sites: N.S. RCMP

A 47-year-old Fall River, N.S., man is facing charges after a recent string of break-ins at local construction sites.

On Tuesday, officers from the Halifax District RCMP received reports of three break-ins at three construction sites on Tuscany Run in Timberlea, N.S.

Police learned construction materials and tools worth more than $2,000 were stolen during the break-ins, which occurred between Oct. 28 and Nov. 5.

Through the course of their investigation, officers learned a man had tried to return stolen property to a business in Hammonds Plains, N.S. After viewing surveillance footage from the business, police were able to identify the suspect, who they say is known to them.

On Wednesday, police say officers safely arrested the 47-year-old man at his home. He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face charges of possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.