Fall storm expected this weekend for the Maritimes

A slow moving and intensifying low-pressure system will bring bands of heavy rain and high wind to the Maritimes this weekend.

Fall storm

The system starts as a developing area of low pressure over the northeastern U.S. As the low meanders out over the Cape Cod area it is expected to strengthen.

The central pressure of the low is forecasted to fall into a range of between 980 and 970 mb. That makes for a potent fall storm for our region.

It is also expected to be a slow mover. Developing rain and high wind will move across the Maritimes on Saturday but lingering with areas of lighter rain and still gusty winds Sunday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday in the Maritimes.

Rain outlook

In general the storm is expected to bring 20 to 50 mm of rain to the region. Rain totals for some areas may reach 50 to 90 mm.

Given the dry conditions that prevailed through the summer and fall that rain is need in many areas.

A rainfall total of 50 mm or more in 24 hours or less can be associated with water hazards such as hydroplaning conditions on roads and instances of localized flooding. Areas of central and eastern New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island look to have the highest chance of reaching that mark as of Thursday afternoon. There may still be some change in the areas expected to see the heaviest rain as the weekend approaches.

The risk of hydroplaning conditions and localized flooding looks highest around areas of eastern and central New Brunswick and Cape Breton.

High and gusty winds

A north easterly wind will strengthen across the Maritimes Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.

Gusts could approach the warning criteria of 90 km/h for exposed areas of the eastern coastline of New Brunswick, eastern Nova Scotia including Cape Breton, and Prince Edward Island. Due to the topography of the Highlands gusts in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton will exceed 100 km/h. Peak gusts for the remainder of the Maritimes reaching 40 to 70 km/h.

The wind will become west and northwest Saturday night into Sunday morning. Peak gusts of 50 to 70 km/h expected to persist on Sunday. The wind is expected to diminish further Sunday night into Monday morning.

The high wind may lead to sporadic utility outages in the region and may disrupt some travel services such as ferry services.

High and gusty northeast winds develop on Saturday. The wind could approach warning criteria in eastern parts of the region.

High surf and crashing waves

The presence of low pressure in combination with high wind will increase surf around areas of the coast.

Parts of the Acadian Peninsula in New Brunswick, Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, and the northern coastline of Prince Edward Island could see waves of 2.5 to 4 metres (8 to 13 feet) that would then break upon approach the shoreline. That could lead to splash exceeding typical high water marks during high tides.

Large and crashing waves will develop for coastal areas of the Maritimes by Saturday afternoon and evening.

The increased wave action is expected to continue into Sunday with the wind direction changing to become offshore which may reduce the impact on the coast.