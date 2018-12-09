

CTV Atlantic





A thoughtful act of remembrance that is spreading across Canada reached Halifax on Sunday.

Veterans and cadets marched in pairs, placing 115 wreaths at the gravesites of military members in Halifax’s Fairview Lawn Cemetary.

With each wreath laid, a small pause, a moment to acknowledge the weight of each life lost.

“We’re starting out small with the aim of growing and spreading out East and West across the province,” explains Chief Petty Officer Craig MacFadgen.

The ‘Wreaths Across Canada’ ceremony started in 2009 in Ottawa and has grown to locations across the country, including St. John’s, Winnipeg, and reached. The ceremony aims to honour veterans and war dead cross the country.

“It’s good to think about because hopefully when I’m older I can join the military, and hopefully I could maybe pay tribute to what these people have done to help us be where we are today,” says 15-year-old Naval Cadet Steven Lake of Number One Nelson.

Lake, along with a dozen other cadets, was eager to participate in the ceremony despite the cold weather.

“Every time we have some inclement weather, whether it’s rain, wind or cold, it’s constantly reminding myself that they went through a lot worse,” says Ben Broome, Atlantic Canadian representative for the UN Nato Veterans.

For many of the veterans, walking with the cadets made the ceremony even more meaningful.

“I’m a man with four children and nine grandchildren, and it’s comforting to see that the next watch, their watch, is in good hands,” added Broome.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.